Fisker (FSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FSR opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.88. Fisker has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fisker by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fisker by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fisker during the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

