Fisker (FSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:FSR opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.88. Fisker has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $31.96.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fisker by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fisker by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fisker during the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
