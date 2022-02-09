FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $236.27, but opened at $246.88. FLEETCOR Technologies shares last traded at $249.63, with a volume of 4,459 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.