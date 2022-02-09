FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.13 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$15.500 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.73.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.27. The company had a trading volume of 690,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,699. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

