Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,348,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after acquiring an additional 759,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2,988.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 91.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 529,251 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

