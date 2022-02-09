FlypMe Price Hits $0.0581 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $49.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00041752 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00107708 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

