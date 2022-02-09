FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Stock

FMC (NYSE:FMC) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

