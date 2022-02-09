Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.15. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 223 shares.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

