Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Shares Up 29.4%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) shot up 29.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 21,626 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 5,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Fortran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. The firm operates through the Telecom Service, and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes; and data cabling and in-building wireless.

