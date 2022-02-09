Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Shares Up 29.4%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) shot up 29.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 21,626 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 5,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
Fortran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTN)
