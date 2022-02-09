Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.57.
Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $106.29 on Friday. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
