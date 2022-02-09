Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $106.29 on Friday. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth $247,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

