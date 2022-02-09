FourThought Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,759,000. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after buying an additional 255,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 189,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $104.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.15. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

