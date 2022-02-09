FourThought Financial LLC Buys Shares of 719 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $362,158,000. State Street Corp raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $58,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

