FourThought Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.