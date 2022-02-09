FourThought Financial LLC Has $31.09 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

