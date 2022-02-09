FourThought Financial LLC Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NYSE:GLW opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

