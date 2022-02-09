FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 59.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,462,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

NYSE CNC opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

