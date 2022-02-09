Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Trading Down 17.9%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)’s share price was down 17.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

