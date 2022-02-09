Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 18,886 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Green Plains worth $106,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

