Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 696,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $97,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after buying an additional 108,585 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.71.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

