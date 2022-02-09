Franklin Resources Inc. Has $112.21 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $112,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.64.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $637.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.79 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.