Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 406,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $118,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in South State in the third quarter worth $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of South State by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.14.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

