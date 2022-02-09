Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 14,991 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,497,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $91,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LW stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.