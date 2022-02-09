frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. 338,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,701. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.