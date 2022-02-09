Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Up 8% on Strong Earnings

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares rose 8% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 41,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,203,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $30,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $1,234,340 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after buying an additional 448,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $48,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 147,205 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $37,584,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

