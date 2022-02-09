Furucombo (COMBO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $367,702.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $367,702.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00049410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.96 or 0.07290612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,457.62 or 1.00132059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054707 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006422 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,902,712 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

