Fusion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.38 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Fusion has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $51.00 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,519.90 or 0.99976438 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001956 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,839,071 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.