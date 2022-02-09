FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Enerflex alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.56.

EFX stock opened at C$7.64 on Monday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.