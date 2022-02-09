FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glencore in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Glencore alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,855.50.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Glencore has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.