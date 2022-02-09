FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Lifted by Analyst

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.69.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.56.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$80.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.65. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$66.25 and a 1-year high of C$90.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

