FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mueller Water Products, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE MWA opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.