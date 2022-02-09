FY2022 Earnings Estimate for OneWater Marine Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OneWater Marine in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.80. Truist Financial also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s FY2023 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

ONEW opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $798.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.92. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,847,928 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.2% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

