FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capri in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $68.32 on Monday. Capri has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.