FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

