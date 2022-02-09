GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

