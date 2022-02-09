General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 94,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.15. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

