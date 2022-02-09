General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Reiterated by Nomura Instinet

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Nomura Instinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Nomura Instinet’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.16.

NYSE GM opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 621,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 99,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

