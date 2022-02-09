Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 122,482 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 781,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $50,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after acquiring an additional 488,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Axonics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Axonics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Axonics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axonics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

AXNX stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $79.81.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,694,298.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,623 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

