Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 33,257 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $50,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.84%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

