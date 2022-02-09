Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $52,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $260.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.78. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $206.55 and a one year high of $270.10.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

