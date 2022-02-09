Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $50,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AL stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.