Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,183 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,195,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $49,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,250,000 after acquiring an additional 136,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $29,059,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EDIT opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

