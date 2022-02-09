Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 15,372 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $52,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

