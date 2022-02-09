Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

GLAD opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.