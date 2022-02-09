GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,925 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.12) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,623.40 ($21.95) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The firm has a market cap of £81.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,617.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,516.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

