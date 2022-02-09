GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down GBX 20.20 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,623.60 ($21.96). The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,853. The firm has a market cap of £81.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,617.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,516.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.04) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.12) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

