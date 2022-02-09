Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 560,941 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 560,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 24.6% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,107,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 416,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,345,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108,926 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $$20.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,345. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

