Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,510 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 5.13% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $618,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,536,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 84.9% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,492 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,771. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.61.

About Thayer Ventures Acquisition

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.