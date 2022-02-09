Glazer Capital LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 5.2% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 157,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 59.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 871,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 325,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 36,635 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DLCA remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,784. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.