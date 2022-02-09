Glazer Capital LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,411 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 138.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $647,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 221.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 5.0% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 86.4% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 86,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RMGCU stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

