Glazer Capital LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,685 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLTSU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 40.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,344,000.

BLTSU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

