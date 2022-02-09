Glazer Capital LLC Sells 127,068 Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,068 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 70.5% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 598,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 247,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $105,000.

NASDAQ NDACU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 1,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

